Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $52.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

