Desjardins Lowers SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$7.75

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$18.50 to C$7.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSRM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.39.

SSR Mining Price Performance

About SSR Mining

Shares of TSE:SSRM opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.46.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

