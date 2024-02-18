Desjardins Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AD.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

TSE:AD.UN opened at C$16.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.11. The firm has a market cap of C$743.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$18.50.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

