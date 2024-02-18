Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,012 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of Deere & Company worth $511,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $360.68 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.03. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.74.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

