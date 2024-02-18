Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.68. 2,274,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.74.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

