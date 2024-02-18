Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.74.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $360.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.24 and a 200 day moving average of $389.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

