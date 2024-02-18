Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.15 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Decred has a market capitalization of $290.68 million and $3.15 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $18.32 or 0.00035386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00114931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006724 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,862,565 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

