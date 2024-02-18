De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.41

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.41 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 89.90 ($1.14). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 88.30 ($1.12), with a volume of 207,417 shares traded.
De La Rue Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £172.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.36, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48.
Insider Transactions at De La Rue
In other news, insider Nick Bray sold 26,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06), for a total value of £22,155 ($27,980.55). 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
De La Rue Company Profile
De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.
Further Reading
