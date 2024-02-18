DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 10,802 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,551,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

