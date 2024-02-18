DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at UBS Group

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $113.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

DaVita Trading Up 2.0 %

DVA opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.45. DaVita has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

