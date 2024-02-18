CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBAY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.15.
In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
