Cybin’s (CYBN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cybin stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin during the third quarter worth $28,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cybin by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

