Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $14.23.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

