Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Curtiss-Wright worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CW opened at $233.71 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $238.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.10.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

