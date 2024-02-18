CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,668,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $37.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

