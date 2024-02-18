Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $141.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

