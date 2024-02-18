Cronos One Day Volume Hits $8.02 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $8.02 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00077397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00020018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.