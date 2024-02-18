Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. Crane NXT has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $63.36.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at Crane NXT

In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crane NXT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

