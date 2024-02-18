Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

Shares of CRSR opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.