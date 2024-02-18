Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

