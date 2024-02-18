Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as low as C$12.92. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 10,023 shares.

Corby Spirit and Wine Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.26.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

