Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFLT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Confluent Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,140,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,484,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

