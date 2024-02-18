Compound Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $59.45 or 0.00114807 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $480.20 million and approximately $25.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,077,707 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,077,705.00411167 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.38242786 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $27,596,458.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

