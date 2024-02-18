Columbia Asset Management Sells 9,393 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,970,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 60,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,290,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,029,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

