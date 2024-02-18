Columbia Asset Management Purchases 4,713 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. 35,935,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,612,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

