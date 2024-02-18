Columbia Asset Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.48. 670,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,564. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.