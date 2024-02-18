Columbia Asset Management Has $8.33 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.7% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 312,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 340.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 247.4% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 120.1% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock remained flat at $93.22 during midday trading on Friday. 5,737,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,026,990. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,905 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.