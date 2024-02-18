Columbia Asset Management Has $2 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $20,270,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,167. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average is $169.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

