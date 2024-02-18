Columbia Asset Management Has $1.50 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $928.94. 1,161,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $794.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.96. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $954.32.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

