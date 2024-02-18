Columbia Asset Management Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 228.4% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 524,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,569,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,931,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $1,766,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $4,623,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

