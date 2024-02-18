Columbia Asset Management Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $583.95. 4,325,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.46 and a 200 day moving average of $452.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00. The company has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

