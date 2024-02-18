Columbia Asset Management Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.35. 864,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,413. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

