Columbia Asset Management Acquires 2,784 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of BP by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,086,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547,180. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.