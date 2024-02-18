Columbia Asset Management Acquires 1,657 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

