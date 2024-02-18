Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

