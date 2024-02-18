Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.50.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after buying an additional 621,937 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $4,799,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

