Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 721 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

