Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $108.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $141.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.