Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

