Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after acquiring an additional 71,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,629,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $66,099,000 after acquiring an additional 52,673 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,838,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $203.89 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

