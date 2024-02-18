Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 1,275 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 100,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after buying an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,598,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,879,000 after buying an additional 271,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,300. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

AJG stock opened at $239.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.24.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

