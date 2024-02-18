Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,554,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $22.42 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

