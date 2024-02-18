Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $350,000 in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

