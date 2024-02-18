Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

VXUS opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

