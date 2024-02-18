Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $622,163.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,236.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,420. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

EW opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

