Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,653,000 after purchasing an additional 849,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.