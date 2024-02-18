Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $378.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.