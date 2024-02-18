Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $508,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.31.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $293.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.