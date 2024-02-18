Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 11,535 Shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Free Report) by 440.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NACP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000.

NACP opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.01. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

