ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Up 1.3 %

ClearOne stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

